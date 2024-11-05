Netflix Viewers Are Warning About A New Documentary That Will Make You Cry

"The Remarkable Life of Ibelin" tells the true story of a young Norwegian called Mats Steen, which gained international attention in 2019 — five years after Steen himself died at just 25. He was born with a serious condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which heavily limited his movement and got worse as he grew older, leaving him wheelchair-bound. For years, Steen lived a secluded, seemingly lonely life in a basement apartment built in his parents' house, playing video games for hours on end. However, little did his family know that Steen was living a full life online playing the massively multiplayer online role-playing game "World of Warcraft" as his main character, Lord Ibelin Redmoore. He was so beloved among his fellow gamers that after he died, he was mourned around the world. Several members of his "WoW" guild even attended his funeral in person.

Steen's parents only found out about his robust MMORPG life after he was gone, but "The Remarkable Life of Ibelin" reveals it straight away, and goes on to explore both sides of his life in a highly moving way. A combination of interviews, Steen's writings, family footage, and animated scenes that represent his interactions within the game reveal that by playing "World of Warcraft," Steen was able to enjoy all the social activities that his condition would otherwise have denied him. Within the game, he was a respected and well-liked member of a large, tight circle of friends, and his guild community contributed to the documentary with 42,000 pages' worth of documentation of Steen's life as Ibelin.