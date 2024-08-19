Why Alien: Romulus Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

Contains spoilers for "Alien: Romulus"

Back in 1979, Ridley Scott directed his science fiction/horror magnum opus, "Alien." But it was so much more than a standard horror flick featuring gray visitors with big heads. Everything from the design of the Xenomorphs to iconic moments like one of the creatures bursting out of Kane's (John Hurt) chest seared itself into audience's minds. It paved the way for sci-fi films to take bigger swings, and it spawned a new franchise where each installment does something a little differently. In other words, "Alien" changed movies even if no one initially noticed.

1986's "Aliens" followed up the horror-tinged original with more action-oriented sensibilities. When Scott returned to the franchise with 2012's "Prometheus," he forwent a standard "Alien" entry and instead leaned into hard sci-fi, exploring the origins of the Xenomorphs as well as mankind itself. Now, 45 years later, the series has proven it still has staying power, with "Alien: Romulus" blowing everyone away both critically and financially.

Taking place between the events of "Alien" and "Aliens," while still incorporating elements from films like "Alien: Resurrection" and "Prometheus," "Romulus" is proof positive that there's something inherent about the Xenomorphs that gets under people's skin and has them coming back for more. But how exactly did we get here, where an R-rated sci-fi flick does so well at the summer box office that it outperforms other, "safer" options? Let's look at how "Alien: Romulus" has already turned itself into a box office juggernaut.