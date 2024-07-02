Why A Quiet Place: Day One Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

"A Quiet Place: Day One" is the latest installment in the series that began with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt hiding out from sonar-equipped, bloodthirsty aliens. The latest movie is a prequel that goes back to the beginning of the invasion and transports us to New York City, one of the deadliest places to be when the aliens first arrive. Fans knew that this movie would expand the timeline of "A Quiet Place" and introduce a new cast of characters, but they had no idea if "Day One" would be able to recapture the success of the first two entries.

After the movie's opening weekend, it's safe to say that the franchise has pulled off a hat trick. "Day One" earned $53 million in the U.S. alone, and the global box office for its debut came in at $98 million. The first movie could have been a fluke, and with the pandemic still raging at the time, it was hard to gauge the success of "A Quiet Place Part II," but now we can say for certain that the franchise just won't quit.

It took the efforts of an extremely dedicated team to make "Day One" such a smash success. The movie wouldn't have gotten nearly as far as it did without the work of the stars, the director, and, yes, the cats that delighted audiences everywhere. There's always more to the story than you see at first glance, so let's dig into why "A Quiet Place: Day One" blew us all away at the box office.