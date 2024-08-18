How Alien Changed Movies And No One Noticed

When Kane (John Hurt) gave birth to a baby Xenomorph in 1979's "Alien," he also gave birth to a new type of sci-fi movie. Once "Alien" hit theaters, the sci-fi and horror genres were never the same again. Everyone knows that "Alien" was unlike any sci-fi movie that had come before it, but few people realize just how deeply this classic movie impacted the film industry.

This iconic movie changed who could star in a genre movie and what the aliens could look like. It also pioneered the visual aesthetic of horror movies and revolutionized the way the industry made movie trailers. So many movies owe "Alien" a debt, including everything from "Predator" to the James Bond franchise. There's even a "Star Trek" movie that was clearly influenced by this chestbursting classic.

But we suppose we should expect nothing less from a film that is arguably a "perfect organism." Here are all the ways that "Alien" changed Hollywood, the sci-fi genre, and the filmmaking game.