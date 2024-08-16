Small Details You Might Have Missed In Alien: Romulus

Contains spoilers for "Alien: Romulus"

"Alien: Romulus" takes the horror/science fiction franchise back to its roots and has seemingly won over plenty of skeptics. Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes for "Alien: Romulus" are uniformly positive, with critics praising its sheer terror and a return to form for the series after a couple of divisive installments. However, one of the negative elements that comes up repeatedly in several reviews is that the film relies too heavily on fan service and callbacks to iconic moments from 1979's "Alien" and its sequel, 1986's "Aliens." With such an emphasis on paying homage to the past, it's not surprising that "Alien: Romulus" is jam-packed with small details and references that may be hard to catch on first watch.

To its credit, the movie begins in a largely different manner from virtually everything else in the franchise. Rain (Cailee Spaeny) and her adopted brother Andy (David Jonsson), a synthetic human, work on a dark, polluted mining colony where they seem destined to live out the rest of their days. An opportunity presents itself to seek out a better life elsewhere; Rain's friends just need her and Andy to take a quick trip with them to an abandoned space station.

But there's something waiting for them on that station, with the ensuing deaths and battles playing out like a "greatest hits" of the "Alien" franchise up to this point. There's plenty to take in, so here's what you may have missed that connects "Alien: Romulus" to real-world mythology, "Alien" video games, and much more.