The Alien: Romulus Trailer Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

The "Alien: Romulus" trailer showcases a facehugger infestation that's almost too gross to watch, and yet, plenty of people can't turn away from what looks like a solid return to form for the franchise. It's the first Alien movie since 2017's "Alien: Covenant." However, this film appears to be taking the series back to its roots with an old-fashioned horror-centric story set in a spaceship and taking place between the events of "Alien" and "Aliens." It's a simple, effective trailer, and fans are hyped.

Some of the comments one can find on X (formerly known as Twitter) call the trailer "beautifully done" and "awesome." It may only be just over a minute in length, but it's enough to sell the central concept, with many viewers liking how it depicts fast facehuggers. X user @MorseJe27826 exclaimed, "I don't think I've seen a [facehugger] fly/jump like that! Awesome, so excited to see this!" The facehuggers get quite a bit of time to shine, and while "Alien: Romulus" may look like a standard haunted house-type film in space, it seems a few wrinkles may be added to the series' lore.

User @dompreston praised both of the trailer's facehugger moments: "There are two separate facehugger shots in this trailer that made me do a little gasp and wonder why [no one] has tried either before in the 8 (!) movies so far. Psyched." It would appear a couple of effective horror beats are enough to make "Alien: Romulus" one of the movies that will blow everyone away in 2024.