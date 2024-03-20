The Alien: Romulus Trailer Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing
The "Alien: Romulus" trailer showcases a facehugger infestation that's almost too gross to watch, and yet, plenty of people can't turn away from what looks like a solid return to form for the franchise. It's the first Alien movie since 2017's "Alien: Covenant." However, this film appears to be taking the series back to its roots with an old-fashioned horror-centric story set in a spaceship and taking place between the events of "Alien" and "Aliens." It's a simple, effective trailer, and fans are hyped.
Some of the comments one can find on X (formerly known as Twitter) call the trailer "beautifully done" and "awesome." It may only be just over a minute in length, but it's enough to sell the central concept, with many viewers liking how it depicts fast facehuggers. X user @MorseJe27826 exclaimed, "I don't think I've seen a [facehugger] fly/jump like that! Awesome, so excited to see this!" The facehuggers get quite a bit of time to shine, and while "Alien: Romulus" may look like a standard haunted house-type film in space, it seems a few wrinkles may be added to the series' lore.
User @dompreston praised both of the trailer's facehugger moments: "There are two separate facehugger shots in this trailer that made me do a little gasp and wonder why [no one] has tried either before in the 8 (!) movies so far. Psyched." It would appear a couple of effective horror beats are enough to make "Alien: Romulus" one of the movies that will blow everyone away in 2024.
X users are excited about Fede Álvarez doing Alien: Romulus
It could be said the previous two Alien movies — "Prometheus" and "Covenant" — focused too much on fleshing out the lore instead of emphasizing the scares. That doesn't seem to be a problem for "Alien: Romulus" and fans are already praising director Fede Álvarez for what seems like a terrifying excursion into the deepest reaches of space. X user @BriAnimator_ said, "Picking Evil Dead (2013) director Fede [Álvarez] to do ['Alien: Romulus'] was genius because the horror elements look so good already ... I'll be there day one."
Álvarez has already proven his horror mettle with "Evil Dead" and "Don't Breathe." User @KillerCritics thinks no one else could've done a new Alien film quite as good: "The Alien: Romulus trailer is further confirmation that Fede [Álvarez] was the perfect choice to direct. A filmmaker that excels at delivering intense, atmospheric horror and isn't afraid to get grisly with the gore." On top of all this, "Alien: Romulus" has one major supporter in its corner — Ridley Scott, who directed "Alien," "Prometheus," and "Alien: Covenant." AVP Galaxy reported that Álvarez shared at the Directors Guild of America Latino Summit that he sent a copy of the film to Scott, who said it was "f***ing great."
It's a promising start to a new era for the franchise. If the film excels, it'll only enhance the anticipation for Noah Hawley's Alien TV series, debuting later than anticipated with a 2025 release window. In space, no one can hear you scream, but on social media, everyone can see the excitement.