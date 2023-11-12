Why The Marvels Bombed At The Box Office

The year 2023 continues to be a disappointing one for Marvel Studios.

Following the two-billion-dollar success that was "Avengers: Endgame," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was on top of the world. "Endgame," which wrapped up the decade-in-the-making "Infinity Saga," broke box office records, cementing him as Hollywood's most successful producer. But just four years later, his empire seems big enough to fail.

Amidst a series of controversies regarding poor VFX working conditions, general apathy and indifference for the franchise's slate of Disney+ programs, coupled with a string of uninteresting cinematic releases, Marvel Studios is no longer the surefire bet it was once treated as, and the disappointment of "The Marvels" at the box office cements this. Deadline has the film coming in anywhere between $47 to $52 million, a damning debut for a project with a reported budget north of $200 million. With such a disappointing debut, "The Marvels" is on track to have the lowest opening weekend for any MCU film ever, making less than the $55 million start "The Incredible Hulk" had in 2008. To make things worse, it's also projected to make less this weekend than the $55 million debut of "The Flash" — one of the biggest box office bombs in recent memory.

Fans who did decide to show up for Brie Larson's latest didn't particularly care for the "Captain Marvel" sequel. The film, directed by Nia DaCosta, received a B CinemaScore, on par with this year's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which broke the internet thanks to its disjointed narrative beats and less-than-stellar visual effects. With mediocre box office receipts and generally middling reception, "The Marvels" has already cemented itself as one of the biggest misfires in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, emerging as a rare box office bomb for the once triumphant franchise.