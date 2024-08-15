The Alien: Romulus Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Are In - And They Might Make Your Chest Burst

Many reviewers were completely swept away by "Alien: Romulus." Kevin Maher of the London Times called it the best "Alien" film since the original, praising the combination of tension and gore, as well as the performances. Director Fede Alvarez was also singled out for praise thanks to his choice to combine thrills with goop. "Here he excels, pacing the movie flawlessly, with the longer, calmer, early scenes providing vital backstory, interpersonal conflict and an ingenious set piece featuring the station's antigravity machine," Maher wrote. The BBC's Nicholas Barber agrees, declaring the film awe-inspiring and clever, and saying it's as close to perfect as the franchise has gotten in years. David Rooney from The Hollywood Reporter also praised the film's tense, nervy ways.

Entertainment Weekly's Jordan Hoffman had plaudits for lead actor Cailee Spaeny, who steps away from more demure roles such as that of Priscilla Presley in "Priscilla" to become an action star. "Her petite nature may not scream action hero, but, as has long been established, in space, no one can hear you scream anyway," Hoffman wrote. Looper's Matthew Jackson praised the movie for its tension, saying, "[I]t's the most purely frightening "Alien" movie in nearly 40 years."

Rogerebert.com's Brian Tallerico gave the film three stars, praising its sense of fun and tension, but calling the movie out for its lack of original thought. "Honestly, it's so artistically connected to the films that came before in terms of its top-notch production quality that I think that's what makes the blatant callbacks more frustrating," he observed. "It doesn't need them to be an "Alien" movie, maybe even the one people have wanted for almost four decades."

That lack of creativity is what lies at the heart of the film's negative reviews.