The Alien: Romulus Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Are In - And They Might Make Your Chest Burst
Contains major spoilers for "Alien: Romulus"
As summer winds down and horror fans flock to cinemas worldwide to beat the heat, they can rest assured that "Alien: Romulus" will likely come away a winner at the Tomatometer. With an 81% rating as of this writing, the film has rested in the upper fifth of the scale since its review embargo was lifted, and critical response seems to be largely enthusiastic, though mixed with some caveats. That's enough to make an "Alien" franchise's fan chest burst ... with pride and hope. But beware, Weyland Yutani employees — not every review has been an uncritical gush of gooey praise. There's fan service waiting for you behind those iron doors — perhaps too much of it.
Should this trend continue, the film will likely end up the third best-reviewed film in the "Alien" saga of all time, topping the various "Alien vs. Predator" films, "Prometheus" and "Covenant," and the last two films in the Sigourney Weaver quadrilogy, "Alien3" and "Alien: Resurrection." While that's not yet set in cement, what's certain is what critics loved — and what they loathed — about the latest piece of the saga. Here's a summation of the critical analysis of "Alien: Romulus."
Reviewers found Alien: Romulus legitimately terrifying ...
Many reviewers were completely swept away by "Alien: Romulus." Kevin Maher of the London Times called it the best "Alien" film since the original, praising the combination of tension and gore, as well as the performances. Director Fede Alvarez was also singled out for praise thanks to his choice to combine thrills with goop. "Here he excels, pacing the movie flawlessly, with the longer, calmer, early scenes providing vital backstory, interpersonal conflict and an ingenious set piece featuring the station's antigravity machine," Maher wrote. The BBC's Nicholas Barber agrees, declaring the film awe-inspiring and clever, and saying it's as close to perfect as the franchise has gotten in years. David Rooney from The Hollywood Reporter also praised the film's tense, nervy ways.
Entertainment Weekly's Jordan Hoffman had plaudits for lead actor Cailee Spaeny, who steps away from more demure roles such as that of Priscilla Presley in "Priscilla" to become an action star. "Her petite nature may not scream action hero, but, as has long been established, in space, no one can hear you scream anyway," Hoffman wrote. Looper's Matthew Jackson praised the movie for its tension, saying, "[I]t's the most purely frightening "Alien" movie in nearly 40 years."
Rogerebert.com's Brian Tallerico gave the film three stars, praising its sense of fun and tension, but calling the movie out for its lack of original thought. "Honestly, it's so artistically connected to the films that came before in terms of its top-notch production quality that I think that's what makes the blatant callbacks more frustrating," he observed. "It doesn't need them to be an "Alien" movie, maybe even the one people have wanted for almost four decades."
That lack of creativity is what lies at the heart of the film's negative reviews.
... But it's not all good news
Not every review of "Alien: Romulus" has been rosy. Many critics have pointed out the film's tendency to be bogged down by callbacks and references. Since Fede Alvarez's career has largely seen him adapt remakes or create sequels to other films, it perhaps isn't too surprising that his foray into the "Alien" franchise has been criticized for its egregious fan service. Of particular note is the posthumous CGI cameo that resurrects Ian Holm as a Bishop-like android named Rook.
Soren Andersen of The Seattle Times called the film out for its weak writing. "Wretched excess — with the emphasis on wretched — is the operating principle here," Andersen pointed out. "The movie's unrelenting sensory onslaught is exhausting. It's torture to sit through." IndieWire's David Ehrlich concurs, writing, "Unfortunately, "Romulus" starts to go off the rails before its ill-fated rabble of twentysomethings even reaches the Renaissance, as the movie is in such a hurry to kill them that it never gives us the chance to care if they die." Meanwhile, The Associated Press' Jocelyn Noveck made note of the film's final minutes, which she claims may induce giggles in those watching.
Will audiences consider "Alien: Romulus" a squirm-inducing thrill ride that will blow them away — or squirm for reasons that have nothing to do with the gore and scares? Find out when the film hits theaters on August 16.