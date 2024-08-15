The Ending Of Alien: Romulus Explained

By the end of "Alien: Romulus," Rain and Andy (only barely in his case) are the only survivors. Andy's original directive was to do what's best for Rain. After he gets the upgrade on the space shuttle, his new directive is to do what's best for the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. By the end, Rain has instructed him to do what's best for both of them. It's a full circle moment of sibling dynamics, and that was very much intentional from Fede Álvarez.

In an interview with Digital Spy, the director spoke about how sibling relationships were intentionally front and center. "There's many themes in the movie, but one of them is what it means to be someone's sibling, what it truly means," he explained. "What are your responsibilities for that? Do you have any or not?" Tyler and Kay are also brother and sister, and we see some of the dynamic play out between them, with Tyler desperately trying to protect Kay. Sadly, they both die horrifically. If you know your Roman mythology, then you won't have been surprised by this theme going in.

The tale of Romulus and Remus – the names of separate modules of the Renaissance space shuttle — is that of two brothers who quarreled over where to found Rome, ending with Romulus killing Remus. "Alien: Romulus" mirrors this to an extent, with Andy not caring what happens to Rain when he gets a new directive. After he reverts back to his old programming, he becomes far more loving, with the movie establishing that siblings do, in fact, have a responsibility to care for one another, but that each person also needs to look after themselves.