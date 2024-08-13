Why Borderlands Bombed At The Box Office

Eli Roth's "Borderlands" movie is finally out, and, sadly, it wasn't worth the wait. There's little upside here for video game fans or anxious studio execs, both of whom have watched in anticipation as the film languished in development hell for over a decade. And, though the intervening years have seen the concept of video game adaptations elevated through such projects as the Emmy Award-winning show "The Last of Us" and the colorful, financially successful film adaptations of "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Super Mario Bros.," the writing has been on the wall since the first "Borderlands" trailer dropped and fans didn't hold back in their assessments.

After the trailer backlash, the first wave of reactions to "Borderlands" surprised no one, with the vast majority being highly negative. We saw the film ourselves, and — like most other outlets — came to the conclusion that it was a boring slog through the wasteland. Dismal reviews across the board have further hampered a movie so bogged down by eleventh-hour changes and deviations from the source material that not even a cast including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis could save it. But what went wrong, exactly? Here's why the "Borderlands" film bombed so hard at the box office.