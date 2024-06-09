Glen Powell: From Spy Kids 3 To Twisters

Glen Powell has become an unlikely star in the past two years, between beloved roles in the action movie "Top Gun: Maverick" and the throwback rom-com "Anyone But You." Hollywood's newest golden boy grew up in Austin, Texas, and though he hit his stride in his 30s, he first hit screens as a teen, doing a variety of guest TV roles and smaller films before taking on leading roles and writing his own projects.

Audiences know him now for his handsome, cocky heroes and affable love interests, but his resume is full of gems that you're sure to recognize him from. You may not have known it was him at the time, but looking back, his star power is apparent, even if he's just an unnamed stock trader in a Christopher Nolan movie. Some of them even set him up for the success he has today, cementing working relationships that have made way for career-best performances and led to inductions into film hall of fames.

From his first movie appearance in "Spy Kids" to his take on the classic summer blockbuster "Twister," here's everything you need to know about actor, writer, and producer Glen Powell.