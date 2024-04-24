Anyone But You: Glen Powell Confirms That Scandalous Sydney Sweeney Rumor Is False

Remember how everybody though that Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney — two major rising stars in Hollywood — had some sort of fling while they filmed their rom-com "Anyone But You?" That's exactly what they wanted you to think.

In an interview with The New York Times about the resounding success of "Anyone But You," which became a huge box office success when it released in late 2023, Powell revealed that the film's marketing — which often featured Powell and Sweeney brazenly flirting while they examined thirsty tweets for Buzzfeed or answered popular search engine queries for Wired — was meticulously planned.

"The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry," Powell told the outlet. "Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry," Powell said in an interview. "That's people wanting what's on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart."

These rumors were then fueled by Powell's split from his girlfriend Gigi Paris (though Sweeney is still with her fiancé, restauranteur Jonathan Davino, who also served as an executive producer on "Anyone But You"). So was Sweeney fueling this fire too? She absolutely was.