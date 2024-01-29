How Tom Hardy Accidentally Sent Glen Powell To The Medic On The Dark Knight Rises
While Glen Powell has seen his star rising considerably over the last few years thanks to roles in movies like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the upcoming romantic comedy "Anyone But You," as is the case with many actors, Powell started off with bit parts here and there. One of them was as a Gotham City stockbroker credited as Trader #1 in Christopher Nolan's trilogy-ender "The Dark Knight Rises."
Of course, any up-and-coming performer would be happy to be part of such a huge movie. Unfortunately for Powell, Tom Hardy, who plays the villainous Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises," got a little bit too into character during the filming of a certain scene, and Powell found himself heading off to see the medic.
"Bane walks into the stock exchange and just slams my head into a computer," Powell told Entertainment Weekly. "The stunt that we had prepared is that Tom Hardy is supposed to tap me on the back before he slams my head on the computer keyboard. One take he forgets to tap me on the back and just slams my head on the computer. I was kind of dazed."
Christopher Nolan joked about doing another take like that
Despite feeling dazed, Glen Powell remained as professional as possible and even okayed another shot at the scene from director Christopher Nolan. "I was like, 'Oh s***, I don't know if I have a concussion or what.'" Powell recalled. "Chris was like, 'Can we do it again, just like that?' I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, we can do it again just like that.' He was like, 'I'm kidding! Go to the medic.'"
Considering Powell has since grown into something of a household name, it's less likely that he's going to have to deal with these types of mistakes in the future. After all, he's more than a big enough star to earn himself a body double in his movies going forward. Still, that wasn't the end of Powell's challenges as an actor.
In his more recent role as Hangman in "Top Gun: Maverick," the performer had to contend with nausea, regularly throwing up as a result of the film's high-flying sequences. "The fact that you wake up in the morning and know that at least a couple of you are going to puke, that's a very galvanizing process," he explained in the same Entertainment Weekly interview. Though stories like these are a reminder that life in show business isn't all glitz and glamor, considering how far Powell has come since his smaller parts in earlier projects, he'd likely agree that his well-earned success is worth the hiccups he experienced along the way.