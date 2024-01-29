How Tom Hardy Accidentally Sent Glen Powell To The Medic On The Dark Knight Rises

While Glen Powell has seen his star rising considerably over the last few years thanks to roles in movies like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the upcoming romantic comedy "Anyone But You," as is the case with many actors, Powell started off with bit parts here and there. One of them was as a Gotham City stockbroker credited as Trader #1 in Christopher Nolan's trilogy-ender "The Dark Knight Rises."

Of course, any up-and-coming performer would be happy to be part of such a huge movie. Unfortunately for Powell, Tom Hardy, who plays the villainous Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises," got a little bit too into character during the filming of a certain scene, and Powell found himself heading off to see the medic.

"Bane walks into the stock exchange and just slams my head into a computer," Powell told Entertainment Weekly. "The stunt that we had prepared is that Tom Hardy is supposed to tap me on the back before he slams my head on the computer keyboard. One take he forgets to tap me on the back and just slams my head on the computer. I was kind of dazed."