Twisters Is Not A 'Reboot' Or 'Continuation' According To Glen Powell - So What Is It?

We've seen no shortage of older franchises being brought back into the limelight over the last decade, and it looks like one more is on the way. "Twisters," a new take on the 1996 disaster film "Twister," is set to be released in 2024. But how does it connect to the original movie starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt?

Well, according to "Twisters" star Glen Powell, the film will largely work on its own whether you've seen the previous film or not. "It's definitely not a reboot," Powell told Vogue. "We're not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It's a completely original story." The actor added, "There are no characters from the original movie back, so it's not really a continuation. It's just its own standalone story in the modern-day."

While those who quibble with these kinds of answers would likely say that this description makes "Twisters" sound more like a loose remake of the first film, it seems that Powell really wants the new movie to be seen on its own terms.