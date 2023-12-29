Twisters Is Not A 'Reboot' Or 'Continuation' According To Glen Powell - So What Is It?
We've seen no shortage of older franchises being brought back into the limelight over the last decade, and it looks like one more is on the way. "Twisters," a new take on the 1996 disaster film "Twister," is set to be released in 2024. But how does it connect to the original movie starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt?
Well, according to "Twisters" star Glen Powell, the film will largely work on its own whether you've seen the previous film or not. "It's definitely not a reboot," Powell told Vogue. "We're not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It's a completely original story." The actor added, "There are no characters from the original movie back, so it's not really a continuation. It's just its own standalone story in the modern-day."
While those who quibble with these kinds of answers would likely say that this description makes "Twisters" sound more like a loose remake of the first film, it seems that Powell really wants the new movie to be seen on its own terms.
Powell revealed how he's thinking about Twisters
While adamant that "Twisters" is not a simple update of the original movie, Glen Powell seemed to be a bit surprised to be asked about the film or its predecessor at all. "I don't think anyone has brought up this movie in forever," Powell told Vogue. "But talking to people, they're like, 'That was one of my favorite movies growing up. That movie terrified me.'"
Powell went on to mention his "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star, Tom Cruise, and something that the older actor told him while they were chatting on the set one day. "When I was working on 'Top Gun,' Cruise brought up a really interesting thing," the actor recalled. "Where he's like, 'If you want to make movies of a certain size and scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory.'"
The "Anyone But You" star continued to explain how Cruise's words helped him think about his upcoming film. "Humans versus weather is a very universal idea — how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces," the actor mused. As for "Twisters" itself, it co-stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Kiernan Shipka, and David Corenswet. There's no trailer yet, but viewers can catch it storming into theaters on July 24, 2024.