Why Anyone But You Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

"Anyone But You" has unexpectedly become the little rom-com that could. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the feel-good flick has surpassed expectations at the box office despite facing competition from big-budget features like "Wonka," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "The Color Purple."

The movie, which premiered on Christmas Day, begins with an ever-so-sweet meet-cute between law student Bea (Sweeney) and businessman Ben (Powell) in a coffee shop. The duo spend an amazing night together but quickly squander their connection through a series of misunderstandings. Months pass until Bea's sister Halle (Hadley Robinson) announces her engagement to Claudia (Alexandra Shipp), the sister of Ben's childhood friend Pete (GaTa), throwing Ben and Bea back into each other's orbit as they're suddenly whisked away to Australia for the wedding. But with their exes circling and their hatred for each other palpable, Bea and Ben pretend to be together just to get through it.

"Anyone But You" got off to a shaky start when the teaser trailer, which presented more like a psychological thriller than a cute rom-com, was released and immediately put viewers off. But the film has been able to turn things around, employing all the essential ingredients needed to make a hit rom-com. Yet there are also several other factors contributing to the film's success, so keep reading to learn why "Anyone But You" blew everyone away at the box office.