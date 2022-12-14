Glen Powell, Now A Pilot, Says Tom Cruise's Enthusiasm For Flying Rubbed Off On Him

Blockbusters don't come much bigger than "Top Gun: Maverick." The long-awaited sequel to 1986's "Top Gun" sees the now-Navy Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) still breaking against tradition. This time, Maverick is working with a special team of Top Gun graduates in what seems like his last chance to prove he's worthy of the title.

Cruise may have built up the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, but it would be "Maverick" that would set a record for the actor. Grossing over $1 billion as of late 2022, it is also currently Cruise's highest-grossing title (via Deadline). That's an even more impressive feat considering few films have been able to muster those results during the pandemic.

The draw of Cruise is just one aspect that makes "Maverick" such a crowd-pleaser; bringing together a cast of young actors and accomplished big-screen talent is proving to be equally appealing. The interesting group of performers became a major influence on the cast, with one of the sequel's newest additions, Glen Powell, showing just how powerful Cruise's enthusiasm can be.