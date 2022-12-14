Glen Powell Thought He Ruined Hidden Figures The First Time He Saw The Movie

Glen Powell recently sat across from Kate Hudson to chat about their acting careers (via YouTube). Powell revealed that despite co-starring in the year's biggest blockbuster, his first experience watching "Hidden Figures" didn't sit well with him. "Hidden Figures" follows the women who, behind the scenes, played a large role in NASA's original space program. Powell played astronaut John Glenn in the film, and when he saw a rough cut, his first cringe-worthy reaction came from a special effects-less scene.

Powell recalls watching the "Hidden Figures" scene, which had not yet been enhanced with post-production CGI. "I'm in a little capsule and things like that," he said. "And they have a guy that's puppeteering things floating on wires, but that was all in the cut that I saw, so I could literally see a man puppeteering floating things." Powell explained to Hudson that viewing the scene without the effects only enhanced how unworthy he felt as a performer, compared to the other actors in the film. While probably being way too harsh on himself, Powell felt that he paled in comparison to the film's stars, going on to say that he felt his performance ruined the film.

Despite Powell's doubts about his own performance, the film went on to garner rave reviews, including positive reviews for his performance (via Roger Ebert). Hopefully, Powell has learned his lesson and will, from now on, wait for a film's final cut before passing judgment on his performance.