Anyone But You: Are Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Friends In Real Life?
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, who co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy "Anyone But You," are definitely friends — and rumors have been swirling for months that there might be a romantic spark between the two.
Before the SAG-AFTRA strike kicked off in July of this year, Sweeney and Powell started their press tour for "Anyone But You," and the chemistry between them was definitely palpable. News that Powell and his girlfriend Gigi Paris split in April only fueled the fire around the two, and though Sweeney is engaged to restauranteur Jonathan Davino, fans started to really wonder if Powell and Sweeney's on-screen romance had some roots in reality.
The two are definitely buddies, at the very least. In October of this year, Sweeney posted an Instagram story saying happy birthday to Powell/ "Happy birthday to my fellow camp counselor, adventure extraordinaire, and goof ball," Sweeney wrote, alongside a photo of the pair. Powell then reposted the story. According to a Variety profile, the "camp counselor" title is a reference to the set of "Anyone But You," where Sweeney scheduled a ton of activities while she, Powell, and the film's cast and crew worked on location in Sydney, Australia.
Sydney Sweeney joked about the rumors of a potential romance between her and Glen Powell
In that same Variety profile, Sydney Sweeney addressed rumors about her friendship with Glen Powell, which intensified after on-set photos made fans think there might be more to the story. Sweeney might be just 26 years old, but she had a pretty good attitude about the rumor mill.
"It's a rom-com," Sweeney told the outlet, reportedly laughing. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker. We're excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, 'That's really funny.'"
Not only that, but Sweeney went on to indicate that she likes stoking the flames. "They want it," the actress said, perhaps trying to keep the rumors going. "It's fun to give it to 'em."
Sydney Sweeney is responsible for making Anyone But You happen in the first place
As that Variety piece also notes, Sydney Sweeney is responsible for "Anyone But You" being made in the first place — as she's producing it through her company Fifty-Fifty Films. The outlet says that Sweeney spent considerable time working on a script with writer Ilana Wolpert and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films executive Jeff Kirschenbaum. From there, she brought Glen Powell on board; the actor recently appeared in "Top Gun: Maverick" and proved he could carry a romantic comedy in 2018 with "Set It Up." She was also the one to hire director Will Gluck, known for projects like "Easy A" and "Friends with Benefits."
Sweeney told the outlet that the movie is in the vein of classic 2000s romantic comedies like "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days." Gluck, for his part, had nothing but praise for Sweeney's work ethic. "She never left set, never went to her trailer," Gluck said. "She's so blazingly smart, and she's such a quick study, and she's not afraid to ask questions. Her other superpower is that she doesn't sleep. Two hours every night."
Not even at the age of 30, Sweeney has clearly established herself as a Hollywood powerhouse and got this enemies-to-lovers stories off the ground. It's also clear that the rumors don't bother her. "Anyone But You" hits theaters on December 15, 2023.