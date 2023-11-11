Anyone But You: Are Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Friends In Real Life?

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, who co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy "Anyone But You," are definitely friends — and rumors have been swirling for months that there might be a romantic spark between the two.

Before the SAG-AFTRA strike kicked off in July of this year, Sweeney and Powell started their press tour for "Anyone But You," and the chemistry between them was definitely palpable. News that Powell and his girlfriend Gigi Paris split in April only fueled the fire around the two, and though Sweeney is engaged to restauranteur Jonathan Davino, fans started to really wonder if Powell and Sweeney's on-screen romance had some roots in reality.

The two are definitely buddies, at the very least. In October of this year, Sweeney posted an Instagram story saying happy birthday to Powell/ "Happy birthday to my fellow camp counselor, adventure extraordinaire, and goof ball," Sweeney wrote, alongside a photo of the pair. Powell then reposted the story. According to a Variety profile, the "camp counselor" title is a reference to the set of "Anyone But You," where Sweeney scheduled a ton of activities while she, Powell, and the film's cast and crew worked on location in Sydney, Australia.