The 13 Saddest Episodes Of Young Sheldon

Sheldon's twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) is one of the funniest characters in "Young Sheldon," but she is also the most overlooked, often relegated to the sidelines and only called upon to make a sassy comment here and there. Nothing proves this point more than the way she articulates her perception of the Cooper family dynamic in Season 2, Episode 5. Sheldon and Missy participate in a twin study, and the insight we get into Missy's feelings is pretty sad.

The study reveals that Missy has high emotional intelligence, much higher than her twin brother's. This comes to light when Missy's interviewer notes that she is very perceptive and often picks up on what other people don't see. In response, Missy says: "I think when you're on your own a lot, you get good at seeing that kind of stuff. My dad does football with my older brother, so they're like a team, and my mom and Meemaw spend all their time fussing over Sheldon, so they're like a team, too." The interviewer responds: "So no one's on your team?" and Missy says, "Nope. It's just me."

Bearing witness to this, parents George and Mary (Zoe Perry) vow to do better. They let Missy pick the restaurant for dinner that evening in an effort to make it up to her, but Missy is often left on the periphery, and her acceptance of the situation is particularly upsetting.