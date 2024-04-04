What Happened To Paige Swanson On Young Sheldon? Fans Have Some Wild Theories

"Young Sheldon" viewers can name the titular character's friends on one hand. Aside from adults like Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) and Dr. Linkletter (Ed Begley Jr.), there's Tam Nguyen (Ryan Phuong), whom "Young Sheldon" fans are wondering what happened to since he mysteriously disappears when Sheldon (Iain Armitage) starts at East Texas Tech, and fellow child prodigy Paige Swanson (Mckenna Grace).

Paige first shows up in Season 2 and soon befriends Sheldon as they bond over their unconventional childhoods. Grace's character makes only nine appearances on "Young Sheldon," but they're spread out over five seasons and she changes a lot during that time. Although she is initially characterized as Sheldon's intellectual rival, things quickly go downhill for her when her parents divorce, causing her grades to suffer. She then struggles to fit in with her older peers as a 12-year-old college student, eventually dropping out and turning her attention to partying.

Fans have been worried about Paige ever since watching her and Missy attempt to run away in Season 6. In the end, Paige's mom, Linda (Andrea Anders), takes her home, but that's the last viewers see or hear from her. "Young Sheldon" fans are hoping that's not the end for Paige, but it's not yet clear whether she'll return to wrap up her storyline in Season 7. At the moment, viewers are completely in the dark about her future since she isn't mentioned once on "The Big Bang Theory." This has led to fans sharing their theories about what might happen to Paige on a thread in the subreddit r/YoungSheldon. Let's take a look at the most popular theories, but be warned; they're pretty wild.