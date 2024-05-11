Why Young Sheldon Season 7, Episode 13 Might Be The Saddest Of The Series

Contains spoilers for "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 12 and Episode 13 — "A New Home and Traditional Texas Torture" and "Funeral"

One doesn't usually use the term "bittersweet" when one thinks of "Young Sheldon," but the show definitely delivered on that promise during Episode 12, refusing to ignore one major "The Big Bang Theory" death as the Cooper family is devastated to learn that George Sr. (Lance Barber) has passed away suddenly of a heart attack. Episode 13, the first half of the "Young Sheldon" finale, will likely add to that feeling of bittersweetness, as it's titled "Funeral" and is likely to be set at least in part during George's farewell. It might even turn out to be the sitcom's saddest episode. For one, Missy actor Raegan Revord took to Instagram, telling fans to "bring [their] tissues" in a post accompanying a clip of the "Young Sheldon" finale's trailer, which includes scenes from the funeral where the Cooper family appears distraught.

Interestingly enough, the two preview clips CBS has released for "Funeral" and Episode 14, "Memoir," showcase the comedic side of these last episodes. The first shows us Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and the grown-up Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) debating Sheldon's insistence that he's generous with others. The second sees Sheldon take a laptop out during a service attended by Mary (Zoe Perry) — who has emerged as arguably the series' most important character – and Missy. The latter gets jealous over how Sheldon's laptop has "Minesweeper" on it, and the family gets called out by their pastor.

While these moments may not be particularly touching, "Young Sheldon" hasn't been afraid to pluck its viewers' heartstrings.