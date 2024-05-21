Young Sheldon: The Real Reason Mckenna Grace's Paige Swanson Didn't Return

With seven seasons to its name, "Young Sheldon" has come to an end. The two-part finale, "Funeral" and "Memoir," sent off the Cooper family and their group of Medford, Texas friends proper, in addition to racking up some surprising viewership numbers. Perhaps most notably, the finale also covered Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) life changes post-"The Big Bang Theory." Despite all of this, some loose ends remain, such as the fate of Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) childhood friend, Paige Swanson (Mckenna Grace), who hasn't been seen since "A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam" from Season 6.

Thankfully, for those wondering why the creatives behind "Young Sheldon" seemingly forgot about Paige, one such mind has explained her absence. During a chat with TVLine, executive producer Steve Holland touched on why the child prodigy-turned-rebel never returned to the "Young Sheldon" spotlight. "Mckenna is incredible. The downside of Mckenna being incredible is that Mckenna is a movie star...and that makes Mckenna very difficult to get," he explained, revealing that Grace's status as a rising star in Hollywood, with her recently becoming the new face of the "Ghostbusters" franchise, made her "Young Sheldon" comeback impossible.

At the same time, Holland admitted that he didn't see a need for Paige to return to the forefront of "Young Sheldon."