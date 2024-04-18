These Young Sheldon Season 7 Finale Photos Might Make You Cry

As fans know, "Young Sheldon" is ending after Season 7, and sadly, the sitcom finale's date is drawing closer. The show has now officially finished filming, and it's time for the cast and crew to say their goodbyes. Director Alex Reid, who has helmed several episodes of "Young Sheldon" each season, was on hand to direct the cast as they filmed their final scenes. On Wednesday, April 17, after filming had officially concluded, Reid shared a heartfelt tribute to the show on Instagram.

Reid posted a picture of the Cooper family dining table where countless memorable scenes have been filmed. Alongside the photo, he wrote, "Today was a wrap on the final season of Young Sheldon. I can't express how much my time on this show has meant to me. To watch these actors evolve through the years felt like watching my own family grow and change. Right now I have no words, but in the coming days I'll post some of my photos from the 36 episodes I was fortunate enough to direct. This is from this afternoon, before we shot our last scene."

As promised, Reid shared several behind-the-scenes photos from "Young Sheldon" over the years, as well as a shot from earlier in the week where the cast gathered together on the sound stage to commemorate the show. None of Reid's posts have teased much about what the last scene the cast shot actually entails, and it's unclear if it will even be the final moment of Season 7. It's common for shows to film out of order, after all, and, as many fans are aware, Jim Parsons has filmed scenes for the finale, which are expected to bring "Young Sheldon" to a close.