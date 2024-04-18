These Young Sheldon Season 7 Finale Photos Might Make You Cry
As fans know, "Young Sheldon" is ending after Season 7, and sadly, the sitcom finale's date is drawing closer. The show has now officially finished filming, and it's time for the cast and crew to say their goodbyes. Director Alex Reid, who has helmed several episodes of "Young Sheldon" each season, was on hand to direct the cast as they filmed their final scenes. On Wednesday, April 17, after filming had officially concluded, Reid shared a heartfelt tribute to the show on Instagram.
Reid posted a picture of the Cooper family dining table where countless memorable scenes have been filmed. Alongside the photo, he wrote, "Today was a wrap on the final season of Young Sheldon. I can't express how much my time on this show has meant to me. To watch these actors evolve through the years felt like watching my own family grow and change. Right now I have no words, but in the coming days I'll post some of my photos from the 36 episodes I was fortunate enough to direct. This is from this afternoon, before we shot our last scene."
As promised, Reid shared several behind-the-scenes photos from "Young Sheldon" over the years, as well as a shot from earlier in the week where the cast gathered together on the sound stage to commemorate the show. None of Reid's posts have teased much about what the last scene the cast shot actually entails, and it's unclear if it will even be the final moment of Season 7. It's common for shows to film out of order, after all, and, as many fans are aware, Jim Parsons has filmed scenes for the finale, which are expected to bring "Young Sheldon" to a close.
The Young Sheldon cast paid tribute to the show
Alex Reid's Instagram post seems to have set off a chain reaction of emotion among those involved in creating the show.
"Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage followed up the director's tribute to the show by reposting the picture of the dining room on his Instagram Story. Armitage added his own words to comment on his "Young Sheldon" journey, simply writing, "what a joy, honor and a privilege." He also added a love heart emoji. Armitage also posted one of his own pictures from the last day of filming — a beautiful shot of the sun setting across the Warner Bros. Studio lot, which felt very full circle as it marked the sun setting on "Young Sheldon," too. Sharing a few of his thoughts, Armitage wrote, "End of the day, driving off the lot for the last day of filming Young Sheldon. I've loved it here at Warner Brothers."
Armitage's co-star and on-screen twin sister, Reagan Revord, also paid tribute to the cast and crew's final moments on the "Young Sheldon" set. On her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of herself hugging Annie Potts in the kitchen of the Cooper house, with Lance Barber in the background. Revord looks visibly upset in the picture and admitted as much in the caption, which read, "my emotional state right now."
These heartfelt tributes are certainly enough to bring tears to your eyes, but thankfully, fans of the "TBBT" universe don't have to say goodbye to the Coopers for good. A new Georgie and Mandy spin-off starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment is expected to premiere later this year.