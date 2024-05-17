The Young Sheldon Finale Solves A Huge Big Bang Theory Plot Hole

The two-part finale of "Young Sheldon" officially brings Sheldon Cooper's chapter to a close. Jim Parsons, who plays the adult version of Sheldon on "The Big Bang Theory," even returns to the screen to help tie up a few loose ends on the prequel. One plot hole he helps solve involves his on-screen dad George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber), who tragically dies in Season 7, Episode 12. George's death is a major blow for fans who have come to know and love the character. This is because he's nothing like the man Sheldon describes on "The Big Bang Theory."

Over the years, fans have tried to understand the continuity errors between both shows surrounding George's character. It was always known that Sheldon is 14 years old when George dies, but that is one of the very few things that remains accurate from the show. On the original sitcom, George is described as a skeet-shooting, beer-drinking "redneck Homer Simpson" and is often the punchline of Sheldon's jokes. However, "Young Sheldon" majorly humanizes the character, which makes Sheldon's narration look unreliable.

Sheldon (Parsons) essentially confirms this is the case in his voiceover in Episode 13's "Funeral." He says, "For a long time, I focused on my father's shortcomings. Now that I'm his age and have kids of my own, I realize he was just a person doing the best he could, and he did a lot. I didn't say it at his funeral, but I can say it now. I loved my father. I will miss him forever." These words come at the end of an emotional episode and feel like the ultimate tribute to George.