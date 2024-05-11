Young Sheldon Season 7: The Tragic Episode 12 Moment You've Been Dreading, Explained

But it turns out that some fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, still think that the show took the easy way out when it came to this major loss. @EnchntdHeart521 was disappointed that George died away from home. "Ok, so George Cooper Sr. on 'Young Sheldon' died at work and not at home like I thought he would, I was thinking they were going to make it more intense," they said.

@AndthatsalTom thought the show chose convenience instead of blunt truthfulness. "We knew from Big Bang that Sheldon's Father died. THAT doesn't mean they needed to ruin the final episodes of Young Sheldon with the death of patriarch George, Sr?!! Deeply disappointed," agreed @WheresTheTruth3.

While some fans might have found the choice predictable or upsetting, Steve Holland maintains that it had to happen in this episode and in this way because of how high-stakes the well-anticipated reveal really was. "We wanted to do it in a way that was hopefully a little surprising. So that's why it happens at the end of [Episode 12] — we thought maybe we can catch people off guard. Even though they know it's going to come, maybe they won't see it coming then," he told Variety. Love it or hate it, the show's producers had George's death planned since Season 1, and it definitely left an impression on "Young Sheldon" fans. Hold on to those tissues; Episode 13 might be just as sad.