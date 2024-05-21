Most Young Sheldon Fans Missed One Major Cameo At George's Funeral

Lance Barber always knew his "Young Sheldon" character, George, would die before the show wrapped, and he was fully prepared for that but also grateful he got to stick around for so long. He also felt that having a funeral for George just made sense. "To take the ride with this family and their experience, which we've been doing for seven seasons... why wouldn't we want to join them for this very significant shift in all of their lives?" Barber said to TVLine. And of course, he wanted to be part of this heartbreaking, life-altering event.

To honor his character, alongside attending the funeral as Georgina, Barber also chose to lie in George's casket for the scenes where his family comes up to say goodbye to him. So it really is Barber's head that Mary kisses when she utters her meaningful last words to George. Zoe Perry said having George in the casket was a really effective way to help her convey her character's grief. "When we're shooting something and our producers ask me to go even further into emotion, it's not difficult when I'm talking directly to him," she explained to TVline.

Barber also told the outlet that he had planned to use humor to defuse the intense emotions on the funeral set. He had a fart machine, a fake mustache, and comedy teeth all ready to go, but he found himself unable to pull any pranks when the characters gathered to memorialize George and the cast came together to mourn the end of "Young Sheldon." "I was an absolute mess as soon as it started. ... I didn't do any of my funny little bits because it certainly hit me emotionally," Barber said.