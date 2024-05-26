What To Expect From Marvel Phase 6

The first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was fairly self-contained, which makes sense given that nobody could have possibly known that the MCU would continue on for years and years. It introduced Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, and Captain America in their own solo films, capping it off with the first "Avengers" movie. Phase 2 was a bit more open-ended, following the evolution of Thanos into a big enough antagonist that the entire MCU had to take him on in what served as the epic climax of Phase 3.

Phase 4 was tasked with both introducing some of the new characters that would replace the departing OG Avengers, as well as laying the foundation for the Multiverse Saga that was to be the next big event for the MCU, encompassing the next three phases. We're currently smack dab in the middle of Phase 5, which is set to wrap up in 2025 and will conclude with "Thunderbolts*" on the big screen and the return of Daredevil on Disney+. Next year will also mark the transition between Phase 5 and Phase 6, which is presumably set to bring the Multiverse Saga to its conclusion.

Only a few Phase 6 projects have confirmed titles and release dates, though several others are definitely coming in the next couple of years. Let's take a look at all of those, in addition to some that are only rumored — but seem more likely to hit Phase 6 than not.