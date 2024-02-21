Marvel Announces Huge Changes To Avengers 5 & Other Projects That Might Save The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in a slump for the last few years. Since the over $2 billion box office success of "Avengers: Endgame," Marvel Studios has been failing to recapture the MCU's early magic as it moved into a lackluster Phase 4. Still, good news is on the horizon! An insider from The Hollywood Reporter has given fans a glimpse at the studio's reported changes. From shifting storylines to giving creative teams more control, MCU creatives are retooling how to sustain its gigantic cinematic universe for years to come.

So, what's changing? First, new creators have signed on to two MCU projects. Screenwriter Eric Pearson ("Thor: Ragnarok") will put the finishing touches on the "Fantastic Four" movie, which will finally bring the First Family into the MCU. Pearson will also work on "Thunderbolts" with "The Bear" showrunner Joanna Calo. After helming FX's Emmy-winning dramedy, Calo has proven herself as a prestigious force and one bound to have an interesting take on a film focused on "villains and antiheroes going on a mission that was supposed to end with their deaths."

Secondly, the MCU will be adjusting its multi-film storylines. Yes, we knew that Jonathan Majors would no longer play Kang the Conqueror. However, we now know that Marvel Studios was already considering alternative villains to usher in a new MCU era following the poor performance of Kang's first major film debut in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The upcoming and fifth Avengers film has now officially dropped "Kang Dynasty" from its title too.