MCU Phase 4 Report Card: The Good, The Bad, The Thunder

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete, with the premieres of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." What a ride it's been, friends. The fandom has never been more divided and it's all thanks to the mediocrity of the first installment of "The Multiverse Saga." This is Marvel Studios' biggest phase yet, with seven movies, two special presentations, eight Disney+ series, and whatever "I Am Groot" is. That's a whopping 18 projects for one phase, while Phase 3 had just 11 movies.

These 18 projects were dished out over just two years, whereas the Phase 3 films were released over three years. That's... a lot. When Kevin Feige revealed that the MCU was introducing television series to the mix, we were elated. It was a beautiful time. MORE MCU? YES! If we knew then what we know now, we wouldn't be chanting for it. We'd beg Feige to halt the non-stop production of logo-embroidered baseball caps and slow things down a bit.

Phase 4 had a lot to live up to, and you have to admit there was no way it had any way of matching the perfection of Phase 3. We can't forget that as we go through our Phase 4 review, and it's something we urge the MCU fandom to remember when knocking this recent installment in any way. But that doesn't excuse Phase 4 from being tremendously "mid," as the kids call it. Let's break down everything under the Phase 4 umbrella as we celebrate its much-needed finale.

Also, this is Looper's assessment, so we're not ranking anything here based on Rotten Tomatoes scores (but we'll mention them a time or two) or audience rankings on IMDb. Let's go ahead and get that out of the way.