Marvel Casts Ralph Ineson As Fantastic Four's Galactus - Here's Why He Looks So Familiar
Marvel Studios' "Fantastic Four" has made great strides in recent months, especially with the cast list. It all started when Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn were announced as Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Thing, and Human Torch, respectively. Then came the announcement that Julia Garner had signed the dotted line to appear as Shalla-Bal, with Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich later joining the fray in undisclosed roles. With production set to begin soon, it's no surprise that the casting announcements have continued to roll in.
One of the biggest question marks regarding "Fantastic Four" has been the main villain, as the titular team has countless foes worth sharing the screen with. Annihilus? Psycho-Man? Mole Man? Who could possibly take that coveted spot? Well, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the planet-devouring Galactus — who almost made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in "Thor: Love and Thunder" — will occupy that slot. Bringing the imposing character to life will be actor Ralph Ineson, whose unmistakable rumbling voice and numerous notable acting credits make him an excellent choice for the character.
Since the 1990s, Ineson has been all over the film and television world. Here's why the actor may seem familiar to you.
Ineson has appeared on several high-profile TV productions
Throughout his decades-long career in entertainment, Ralph Ineson has consistently thrived in supporting roles. On the television front, he gained traction on shows like "Playing the Field," "Between the Sheets," and the British rendition of "The Office," where he played Chris "Finchy" Finch — the equivalent to Todd Packer (David Koechner) from the American adaptation. He also put his signature speaking voice to good use, narrating such programs as "Commando VIP" as well as multiple entries in the "Salvage Hunters" lineup.
Even as Ineson's big-screen workload has increased throughout the late 2010s and into the 2020s, he has still found time to feature in small-screen projects from time to time. He voiced the Hunter in the unfortunately short-lived Netflix show "Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" in 2019, played Commander Bregman on "Trigger Point" in 2022, and brought Commander Ballantine to life on another sadly short-lived fantasy series, 2022's H.P. Lovecraft and Stephen King-inspired "Willow" on Disney+. Most recently, he played Lorath Nahr on "Book of Lorath" from 2023.
Ineson is well-acquainted with the movies -- and the MCU
As Ralph Ineson found success on TV, it's no surprise that he began to appear at the movies more often. He landed his first film role in 1994 as Dix in director Paul W.S. Anderson's "Shopping," paving the way for more parts throughout the remainder of the '90s into the 2000s. However, it wasn't until the end of the latter decade and the start of the 2010s that Ineson truly hit his stride. Starting with "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" from 2009, he became a regular in the Wizarding World as Amycus Carrow, appeared in director Ridley Scott's 2010 "Robin Hood" adaptation, and even popped up as an unnamed Ravager pilot in the MCU's "Guardians of the Galaxy" in 2014.
Come 2015, Ineson turned in his most impressive performance to date as William in director Robert Eggers' surreal horror film "The Witch." This led to spots in all kinds of high-profile endeavors, ranging from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" to "Ready Player One" to "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs." Ineson has made the most of his momentum in the 2020s as well, proving a standout in 2021's "The Green Knight" as the Green Knight himself, 2022's "The Northman" as Captain Volodymyr, and 2023's "The Pope's Exorcist" as the voice of Asmodeus. He most recently made waves in the 2024 film that almost handed Disney its first NC-17 rating, "The First Omen," as Father Brennan.
Throughout his career, Ralph Ineson has taken on a wide variety of roles of different sizes across franchises big and small. It stands to reason his take on Galactus will be the talk of the MCU fandom when "Fantastic Four" arrives on July 25, 2025.