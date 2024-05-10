Marvel Casts Ralph Ineson As Fantastic Four's Galactus - Here's Why He Looks So Familiar

Marvel Studios' "Fantastic Four" has made great strides in recent months, especially with the cast list. It all started when Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn were announced as Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Thing, and Human Torch, respectively. Then came the announcement that Julia Garner had signed the dotted line to appear as Shalla-Bal, with Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich later joining the fray in undisclosed roles. With production set to begin soon, it's no surprise that the casting announcements have continued to roll in.

One of the biggest question marks regarding "Fantastic Four" has been the main villain, as the titular team has countless foes worth sharing the screen with. Annihilus? Psycho-Man? Mole Man? Who could possibly take that coveted spot? Well, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the planet-devouring Galactus — who almost made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in "Thor: Love and Thunder" — will occupy that slot. Bringing the imposing character to life will be actor Ralph Ineson, whose unmistakable rumbling voice and numerous notable acting credits make him an excellent choice for the character.

Since the 1990s, Ineson has been all over the film and television world. Here's why the actor may seem familiar to you.