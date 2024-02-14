Marvel's Fantastic Four Movie Reveals Final Casting & Release Date
Strap in, comic book movie fans! Marvel Studios has finally announced its main cast for "Fantastic Four" and revealed the film's release date.
Initially, Marvel Studios dropped just the release date intel amidst the film's debut poster — a retro-style number announcing that the First Family will hit the big screen on July 25, 2025. But the account then also posted a Valentine's Day-themed post confirming the film's casting. Pedro Pascal will portray Dr. Reed Richards-Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm-The Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm-The Human Torch. Much to the delight of "The Bear" fans, Ebon Moss Bacharach will portray Ben Grimm-The Thing. While we don't know yet how The Thing will appear on-screen visually, the illustration shows a photo of Ben in the background, so it's likely we'll see both forms.
The reboot of "Fantastic Four" — which marks the First Family of Superheroes debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — will be directed by "WandaVision" director Matt Shakman. The film's July 2025 release date also seems to indicate that Marvel isn't afraid to compete with James Gunn's DCU. "Superman: Legacy," where Clark Kent-Superman and Lois Lane will be played by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, will be released on July 11, 2025.
Could the Fantastic Four turn up in Deadpool and Wolverine?
Technically, the "Fantastic Four" had a soft launch into the MCU in 2022. In "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," John Krasinski's variant Reed Richards briefly appears — though is quickly killed off. Now that we have an official First Family, is it possible that they'll turn up in "Deadpool and Wolverine?"
Possibly! In December 2023, Hollywood insider @CanWeGetToast posted a photo on X with the caption: "First look at Toad from the Original X-Men on set for "DEADPOOL 3." He seems to be riding in the Fantastic Four's Fantasticar." Additionally, the Fantastic Four and X-Men frequently crossover into each other's stories in the pages of Marvel Comics.
Previously, 20th Century Fox owned the rights to the Fantastic Four, producing a film in 2007 and 2009. Both films were moderate hits in theaters. "Fantastic Four" grossed $333 million worldwide against an $87.5 million budget, and "Rise of the Silver Surfer" earned a global take of $289.4 million against a $120 million budget. Within these films, Ioan Gruffudd played Dr. Reed Richards, Jessica Alba played Sue Storm, a pre-MCU star Chris Evans played Johnny Storm, and Michael Chiklis embodied Ben Grimm. "Nip/Tuck" star Julian McMahon also starred as the family's iconic nemesis: Dr. Doom. In 2015, the studio made an ill-fated attempt to reboot the franchise — grossing $167.8 million against a $120 million production budget. However, now that Marvel Studios have access to their family, there is way more story (and character) potential for the 2025 film to showcase.