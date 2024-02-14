Marvel's Fantastic Four Movie Reveals Final Casting & Release Date

Strap in, comic book movie fans! Marvel Studios has finally announced its main cast for "Fantastic Four" and revealed the film's release date.

Initially, Marvel Studios dropped just the release date intel amidst the film's debut poster — a retro-style number announcing that the First Family will hit the big screen on July 25, 2025. But the account then also posted a Valentine's Day-themed post confirming the film's casting. Pedro Pascal will portray Dr. Reed Richards-Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm-The Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm-The Human Torch. Much to the delight of "The Bear" fans, Ebon Moss Bacharach will portray Ben Grimm-The Thing. While we don't know yet how The Thing will appear on-screen visually, the illustration shows a photo of Ben in the background, so it's likely we'll see both forms.

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four arrives in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/Y8KfOo8ZoZ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024

The reboot of "Fantastic Four" — which marks the First Family of Superheroes debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — will be directed by "WandaVision" director Matt Shakman. The film's July 2025 release date also seems to indicate that Marvel isn't afraid to compete with James Gunn's DCU. "Superman: Legacy," where Clark Kent-Superman and Lois Lane will be played by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, will be released on July 11, 2025.