Marvel & Sony Rumored To Be Fighting Over Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 - Here's Why

The Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise has been a successful venture for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, but word around Tinseltown is that they aren't seeing eye-to-eye regarding the next movie. According to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman's Patreon page, Marvel's Kevin Feige reportedly wants to replace director Jon Watts on "Spider-Man 4" and have the filmmaker move on to other projects. However, Sony's Tom Rothman wants to keep Watts on board, presumably because he helmed the first three movies and delivered top results that led to box office success.

That isn't the only dispute between both parties. The report indicates that Sony is trying to rush the movie into production. This story has been corroborated by scooper @CanWeGetSomeToast, who added that Feige reportedly feels too stretched to prioritize releasing "Spider-Man 4" in 2025. However, Sony is adamant about sticking to that plan, though it's unknown if that's due to the studio potentially needing a hit after "Madame Web" bombed at the box office.

It remains to be seen if Marvel and Sony will find a mutually beneficial solution. That said, they also need to iron out disagreements about the film's storyline.