Jonathan Majors Faces New Abuse Allegations Following Guilty Conviction & Marvel Firing

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and physical assault.

In December 2023, Jonathan Majors was found guilty of third-degree harassment and assault against his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. After the verdict, Majors gave an interview claiming he had never struck a woman and maintained his innocence regarding the assault charges. Now, more allegations have emerged against the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" actor.

A report in The New York Times details two additional women who allege Majors exhibited abuse toward them. Both were former girlfriends of the actor. The first, Emma Duncan, was engaged to Majors from 2015 to 2019; she has accused him of physical and emotional abuse, including "choking her, throwing her around and bruising her." The other woman, Maura Hooper, was with him from 2013 to 2015 and has accused Majors of emotional abuse. Hooper also related an incident where she got pregnant with Majors' child, and he refused to pick her up from the clinic after an abortion.

Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has denied her client has committed any physical abuse but did state how such relationships were "toxic." She continued with claims of his professionalism within the entertainment industry, but there are even accusations to dispel that.