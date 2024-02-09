Jonathan Majors Faces New Abuse Allegations Following Guilty Conviction & Marvel Firing
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and physical assault.
In December 2023, Jonathan Majors was found guilty of third-degree harassment and assault against his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. After the verdict, Majors gave an interview claiming he had never struck a woman and maintained his innocence regarding the assault charges. Now, more allegations have emerged against the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" actor.
A report in The New York Times details two additional women who allege Majors exhibited abuse toward them. Both were former girlfriends of the actor. The first, Emma Duncan, was engaged to Majors from 2015 to 2019; she has accused him of physical and emotional abuse, including "choking her, throwing her around and bruising her." The other woman, Maura Hooper, was with him from 2013 to 2015 and has accused Majors of emotional abuse. Hooper also related an incident where she got pregnant with Majors' child, and he refused to pick her up from the clinic after an abortion.
Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has denied her client has committed any physical abuse but did state how such relationships were "toxic." She continued with claims of his professionalism within the entertainment industry, but there are even accusations to dispel that.
Lovecraft Country crew members complained of Jonathan Majors' behavior to HBO
The New York Times piece includes information on Jonathan Majors' behavior while filming the HBO series "Lovecraft Country." The actor earned widespread acclaim for his role, which made him a rising star in Hollywood. However, he allegedly created a hostile work environment during production, as the Times states that he was "a buddy to male technicians and craftspeople, but to women, he could be testy and prone to argument."
The outlet talked with 20 people who worked on the show, with many speaking anonymously. One person who provided a name was Jessica Pollini, one of the first assistant directors. She alleged the following incident: "I just remember him sizing me up and down. He's a big guy, and I'm [5 feet, 3 inches]. He says, 'You're not welcome here.' I'm thinking, how am I going to get out of this situation? I kind of cowered. I was scared." Pollini, along with other women, issued a complaint, with Majors eventually apologizing, stating how it was all due to a "misunderstanding." Priya Chaudhry asserted how the actor "has never been told that anyone objected to his behavior."
Following his guilty conviction, Majors was dropped from playing Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his acting future is up in the air. Majors was supposed to be sentenced on February 6, but the date's been pushed to April 8. He could face up to one year in jail.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.