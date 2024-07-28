Avengers: Doomsday - Robert Downey Jr's MCU Return As Doctor Doom, Explained

Well, the biggest news just dropped at San Diego Comic Con. "Iron Man" star and Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor's iconic run as Tony Stark ended with 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," when his character sacrifices himself to finally put down the ultimate big bad, Thanos (Josh Brolin).

However, fans (like we here at Looper) will be shocked to learn that Downey isn't just coming back to return to the mantle he's so familiar with. No, he's apparently coming back as none other than Victor von Doom.

The full live reveal of Robert Downey Jr. announced as Doctor Doom during the Marvel Studios Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/OlOJOQf0C4 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 28, 2024

As shown in the clip above from Rob Keyes of ScreenRant, during Marvel Studios' Hall H panel to promote "Avengers: Doomsday," the Russo brothers, along with Kevin Feige, stood in front of a group of masked and robed Doctor Dooms. After the directors mentioned they'd need "the greatest actor in the world" to properly bring one of Marvel's strongest villains to the silver screen ... there was a pregnant pause. Then, one of the Dooms unmasked themselves to reveal none other than Downey himself. How? What? Why? Let's try and break this down.