Is The Rings Of Power Season 2 On Track For A 2024 Release Date?

"The Rings of Power" Season 1 ended on October 14, 2022. Less than two weeks before that date, it was announced that Season 2 was officially in production. Since that time, we've had two major Hollywood strikes set back countless due dates. While "The Rings of Power" hasn't become an official casualty of strike delays, the ongoing turmoil has created a conspicuous silence about when the second installment of the show could be released.

There is still no official news from the studio. However, it's known that filming was in its final days as the writers' strike started in May. Now, a new rumor from fan site Fellowship of Fans claims the season is coming along nicely and (if you read between the lines) may even be eyeing a mid-to-late 2024 release.

The scoop reads: "Excl: The initial timeframe for The Rings of Power Season 2 to be completed is June 2024 (subject to change depending on post-production). For context, The Rings of Power Season 1 was completed in May 2022 and released September 2nd 2022."

Based on the rumor, it could be reasonably assumed that Season 2 is coming one year from now, in October 2024. Again, this is assuming the rumor is true. Either way, though, that is more than two full years after the end of Season 1, and unless news surfaces about a serious delay, it's hard to imagine the process taking much longer at this point.