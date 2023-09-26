Hollywood Strikes Are Saving The MCU & Making Phase 5 Better

Hollywood is on strike. For the first time since the 1960s, a solid chunk of 2023 saw both the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and WGA (Writers Guild of America) simultaneously opposing "the Man," seeking goals like better compensation, improved working conditions, and protections against the negative potential of AI applications in the movie business. The momentum from the strikes is still mounting, months after the WGA kicked things off back at 12:01 a.m. on May 2, 2023. And even though the WGA And AMPTP have finally reached a deal to end the writers strike, the actors strike still rages on.

Furthermore, buzz continued to build back in early August when it was reported that Marvel's VFX artists were banding together in the hopes of creating a union of their own. On September 13th, that hope became reality when the group became the first of its kind to join the IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees).

Whatever way things go, the fallout of all of this unionized activity will doubtless have repercussions on the entire film industry. However, there is one area where we're already seeing improvement: the MCU itself.

That's right. In fact, we'll go a step further. It isn't too much to say that the Hollywood strikes aren't just improving the MCU. They're saving it — and we're not just talking about some long-term potential. Rather, the labor resistance in La-La-Land is making the recently launched Phase 5 that much better right now. How, you ask? Let's break it down.