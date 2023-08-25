Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Gets A New Release Date
In the wake of the first season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," plans are in place for more Middle-earth projects to make their way down the production pipeline. Alongside a second season of "Rings of Power," fans can get excited about an animated feature titled "Lord Of The Rings: The War of the Rohirrim," which focuses on the exploits of Rohan's famed horse-riding warriors. While word of this project has made the rounds online for some time, it turns out that we still have a lot of waiting to do before we can actually see it.
In a report by Deadline on August 24, it came to light that "The War of the Rohirrim" has been delayed significantly. Initially, the film was to release on April 12, 2024, but New Line Cinema has elected to push it further to December 13 of that same year. This decision comes at the same time as a few other premiere date shuffles. Legendary Entertainment's highly-anticipated "Dune: Part Two" shifted from November 3, 2023, to March 15, 2024, with "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" moving from that March 15 spot to just under a month out on April 12.
Even though it's never fun to wait longer for an exciting new release, it stands to reason that "The War of the Rohirrim" will be well worth it.
War of the Rohirrim seems like it will be more than worth the extended wait
Though we have yet to even get so much as a teaser for "Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" at this point, there's still plenty out there to build anticipation for the film. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama of the "Ghost in the Shell" franchise, "Star Wars: Visions," and "Blade Runner: Black Lotus" fame, the film boasts a stellar voice cast. Among those contributing are Brian Cox, Lorraine Ashbourne, Miranda Otto — the actor behind Éowyn in director Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy — and Gaia Wise.
As far as the story goes, we know that "War of the Rohirrim" takes place roughly 183 years before the events of "Lord of the Rings" and centers on the fabled King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand (Cox). A vengeful Dunlending lord known as Wulf attacks Hammerhand's people, resulting in him and his army making a brave stand at the Hornburg, which later becomes known as Helm's Deep. His daughter, Hera, will join the fray as well, leading her forces in a desperate battle against a fighting force unlike any they've faced before.
To say that "Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim" has potential would be an understatement. December 13, 2024 can't come soon enough.