Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Gets A New Release Date

In the wake of the first season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," plans are in place for more Middle-earth projects to make their way down the production pipeline. Alongside a second season of "Rings of Power," fans can get excited about an animated feature titled "Lord Of The Rings: The War of the Rohirrim," which focuses on the exploits of Rohan's famed horse-riding warriors. While word of this project has made the rounds online for some time, it turns out that we still have a lot of waiting to do before we can actually see it.

In a report by Deadline on August 24, it came to light that "The War of the Rohirrim" has been delayed significantly. Initially, the film was to release on April 12, 2024, but New Line Cinema has elected to push it further to December 13 of that same year. This decision comes at the same time as a few other premiere date shuffles. Legendary Entertainment's highly-anticipated "Dune: Part Two" shifted from November 3, 2023, to March 15, 2024, with "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" moving from that March 15 spot to just under a month out on April 12.

Even though it's never fun to wait longer for an exciting new release, it stands to reason that "The War of the Rohirrim" will be well worth it.