Dune 2 Officially Delayed Until 2024

And just like that, cinephiles screeched into the air, knowing they'll have to wait a little longer to see "Dune: Part Two."

According to Variety, the sequel to the sci-fi epic will no longer be released this November as originally planned. Instead, it will come out on March 15, 2024, meaning it won't be up for any Oscars at the next ceremony, which seemed like a sure thing. Additionally, "Dune: Part Two" was one of the year's most highly-anticipated films, with the first being a huge critical success. It managed to find an audience despite a dual release in theaters and on HBO Max, and surely, plenty of people would've flocked to cinemas in November to see the sequel. But that's no longer happening.

Delays are becoming more commonplace due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Sony recently pushed back many of its upcoming films, including "Kraven the Hunter," which was supposed to come out in October but will now drop in August 2024. And "Dune: Part Two" isn't the only Warner Bros. project getting a push on the calendar. "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" had a release date set for March 14, 2024 but will now come out a month later on April 12. While the delay will disappoint fans, it's paramount to remember all of these delays are the result of the AMPTP refusing to give writers and actors fairer pay and better working conditions, and it's critical for everyone to remain strong right now.