Peter Jackson And Lord Of The Rings Co-Writers Offer Intruiging Statement Regarding New Franchise Plans

The literary works of the late author J.R.R. Tolkien have become the stuff of legend. The "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "The Hobbit" are undeniable classics, hence why they're still celebrated decades after they were first printed. Unsurprisingly, this reverence has led to various film and television adaptations, the most famous being director Peter Jackson's Middle-earth saga: a six-film series encompassing the events of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" which went on to find strong financial success and largely positive reactions from moviegoers and critics alike.

The end of the "Hobbit" prequel series, titled "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies," reached the silver screen in 2014, bringing Jackson's cinematic Middle-earth adventures to an end. It would take just under a decade for a new live-action Tolkien adaptation to arrive, this time courtesy of Amazon Prime. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" debuted in 2022, taking viewers to a time long before the likes of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins in TV form. It ultimately found success, making it seem that the future of Middle-earth was on the small screen.

As it turns out, that notion is false. Warner Bros. Discovery and New Line Cinema are eyeing more Middle-earth movies — something Peter Jackson and the "Lord of the Rings" co-writers were quick to comment on.