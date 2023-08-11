Deadpool 3 Delayed? Disney Release Update Could Spell Bad News For MCU Fans

It has now been five years since the release of "Deadpool 2," but fans hoping to see the upcoming third film in the series may have to wait even longer. In a recent earnings presentation, Disney, which is producing "Deadpool 3" as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, omitted the movie from the list of upcoming releases it presented to stakeholders.

Other MCU projects adorned the presentation, from "Loki" Season 2 to "The Marvels," but "Deadpool 3" went unmentioned on the slide deck. Other movies scheduled near the release of "Deadpool 3" were included in the presentation. The omission comes on the heels of news that the Ryan Reynolds vehicle has been pushed back from November 2023 to May 2024. In other words, it appears as though Disney is unsure about the future of the project, or at least questioning it enough to leave it unmentioned to investors.

After years spent matching writers to the project and hunting down a director, the film was finally in photography, with leaked images from the "Deadpool 3" set revealing some impressive pieces including a giant, decaying replica of the 20th Century Fox logo. But when SAG-AFTRA went on strike in July, production was halted as actors ceased work. Now, its future is once again in limbo.