The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Has Hit A Major Production Milestone

Despite the critical discourse that has dogged Amazon Prime's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," the series based on J. R. R. Tolkien's work has managed to hold its own. According to AV Club, the Nielsen Ratings — the leading audience measurement and analysis system in the United States — have proven that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has not only succeeded in holding onto a viewership base but has also garnered a larger, consistent viewership than its competitor, HBO's "House of the Dragon." While the latter seems to surpass the former in terms of critical impressions, this victory is no small feat for Amazon.

This news also further proves that Amazon wasn't just throwing money at the wall when they announced an early renewal for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" back in 2019, long before the first season was even released (via Deadline). A few weeks ago, the showrunners — J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay — promised that production for the second season was almost upon us. Well, thankfully for fans, the wait appears to be over.