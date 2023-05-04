The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power To Complete Season 2 Without Showrunners On Set

Amazon made a bold investment with "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," spending over a billion dollars to acquire adaptation rights for portions of J.R.R. Tolkien's iconic fantasy world. It's unclear whether the investment paid off, as most viewers reportedly did not finish watching Season 1. Now, Season 2 has hit yet another snag, as the recent Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike leaves the series without showrunners and only 19 days left to film, Variety reports.

Executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, both of whom are also writers, are WGA members and therefore subject to the strike, which began after contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) fell through. Beginning May 2, all WGA members ceased work-related activities.

Meanwhile, another deadline looms as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and Director's Guild of America (DGA) renegotiate their own respective contracts with AMPTP. If an agreement is not reached by June 30, actors and directors may join writers in striking, bringing the entire film and television industry to a complete stoppage.

"The Rings of Power" Season 2 has been filming nearly around the clock with multiple units, hoping to beat those deadlines. Scripts are presumably locked in at this point, and it is unclear what effect, if any, the loss of on-set showrunners will have on the forthcoming season of the Amazon Studios production.