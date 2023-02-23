New Lord Of The Rings Movies Are Apparently On The Way From Warner Bros. Discovery

Hobbits, wizards, and elves, oh my! New "The Lord of the Rings" movies are apparently in the works at Warner Bros. Discovery, as the media company announced during a Thursday investor call. Details of the deal between WBD and Swedish gaming studio Embracer, which holds the rights to "Lord of the Rings" films, were vaguely outlined during the call as WBD CEO David Zaslav attempts to forge a path for the company after a tumultuous 2022 that saw Wall Street's faith in the newly formed entertainment conglomerate shaken.

Embracer Group AB holds the rights to films, games, merchandise, and other monetizable elements of "The Lord of the Rings" after they purchased Middle-Earth Enterprises from previous rights holder The Saul Zaentz Company in 2022. The deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and New Line Cinema will allow the companies to share the load of creating new WB films in the franchise.

The news will likely generate excitement and apprehension in equal measure among fans, but Embracer hopes they do not take it as a conjurer of cheap tricks. In a statement from Lee Guinchard, CEO of Embracer subsidiary Freemode, he said, "We understand how cherished these works are and working together with our partners at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, we plan to honor the past, look to the future, and adhere to the strongest level of quality and production values."