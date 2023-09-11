What The Former Cast Members Of Deadliest Catch Are Up To Now

Being an Alaskan crab fisherman is one of the most dangerous, high-stakes jobs in the world. Being a reality TV star, while certainly not as physically demanding, has its own share of pressures. Since 2005, the hit Discovery series "Deadliest Catch" has combined these two worlds, turning fishing vessels like the Cornelia Marie and the Wizard into stages where grand dramas play out, and making unlikely celebrities out of the brine-soaked men who work their bodies to death for an ever-depleting resource. Colorful captains like Phil Harris, Sig Hansen, and Bill Wichrowski trawl the Bering Sea twice a year during king crab season and snow crab season, while the first mates, deckhands, and greenhorns under them have their own stories, ambitions, and conflicts.

Another similarity between crab fishing and reality TV stardom is that it is not for everyone. Turnover is frequent between seasons, and those fishermen who stay on one year after another are often plagued with physical and mental health issues. Drug and alcohol addiction is famously rampant in the industry, and a good many cast members have faced legal woes over the years as a result. Fishermen who have left the show have done so for many reasons. Some have left the industry entirely, some were let go by the show's production company, and others have had their reality TV fame replaced by infamy and jail time. Let's take a look at what some of the most notable former cast members of "Deadliest Catch" are up to now.