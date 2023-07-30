Deadliest Catch Cast: What Happened To Casey McManus & The F/V Cornelia Marie?

The F/V Cornelia Marie might be one of the most well-known vessels on Discovery's "Deadliest Catch," but its history has been almost as rocky as the Bering Sea. In 2010, Captain Phil Harris passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53 following a stroke. Four years later, his son Josh Harris and Casey McManus took over as the F/V Cornelia Marie's co-captains.

McManus, Harris and the Cornelia Marie remained part of "Deadliest Catch" through Season 18, which aired in 2022. However, all three are noticeably absent from Season 19. A tweet from McManus in December 2022 revealed that this decision was not theirs: "Discovery did not renew contracts with the boat, nor Josh, nor I. It was a bummer deal, but there's no crab to catch anyways. All the seasons are shut down. Smoke and mirrors."

On Instagram, McManus revealed that once he was out of his reality TV job, he landed a new gig pulling tugboats. He said, "The new job is bigger than just running a boat ... Some of the boats are small assist tugs and others are huge ice class tow vessels, and everything in between, including barges. It's a new world, but a boat is a boat, and I know boats."