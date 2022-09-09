Deadliest Catch Severs Ties With Josh Harris Amid Alarming Allegations

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Finishing up its 18th season, Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" has been a longtime staple for the cable channel since 2005. New and older fans that have been following the dangerous lives of these brave crab fishermen will be upset to learn that Factz has reported the disturbing news that Josh Harris, one of the show's stars, has been permanently removed from the series due to sexual assault allegations.

Harris was not only one of the original fishermen featured in the early seasons of "Deadliest Catch" along with his brother Jake and his captain-father Phil, but he also currently stars in the spinoff series, "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline." In recent seasons, fans of the show have followed Harris' emotional journey from making a living as a deckhand to eventually stepping into his late father's shoes, and becoming a captain himself.

However, Harris' accomplishments have now been greatly overshadowed by the unsettling details behind the allegations of sexual assault that actually go back more than 20 years. The public revelation of these crimes has led Discovery to publicly announce Harris' immediate termination from the popular series.