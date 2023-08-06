Tragic Details About The Cast Of Deadliest Catch

The Discovery Channel was originally a documentary-style network focused on educational programming and fact-based shows based on science, geography, technology, and history. However, this has changed dramatically over the past two decades, with the network releasing more reality television shows. That's largely down to the success of series like "Gold Rush" and "Deadliest Catch," two shows that show people working in harsh and dangerous conditions.

Debuting in 2005, "Deadliest Catch" has been a huge ratings hit and spawned several similar series, including "Wicked Tuna," "Lobster Wars," and "River Monsters." It follows several ships fishing for crab in the Bering Sea, giving viewers an in-depth look into the lives of fishermen and how tough the job is on a daily basis.

With fishermen working long hours and facing almost constant danger, "Deadliest Catch" often shows treacherous events that leave viewers breathless. However, the cast of the reality series have had their own private struggles, and many of them have gone through some truly tragic incidents that fans might not know about.