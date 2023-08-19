Every 2023 Movie With A 95% Or Higher On Rotten Tomatoes
Anyone who says they don't make good movies anymore simply needs to watch more movies. It's true that 2023 has had its fair share of major disappointments — not to mention the existential crises about the future of the entertainment industry — but there have also been great films of all genres, from animated blockbusters to scintillating romances to terrifying horror. This list is by no means a comprehensive rundown of the year's best films, but it includes the movies that were so universally liked by critics to score 95% or over on Rotten Tomatoes.
A couple of disclaimers before we begin: Specific Rotten Tomatoes scores are subject to fluctuation, so to provide some sense of stability, this list includes only films that have received enough reviews to be officially "Certified Fresh." Some of these films might be listed as being from different years based on festival premieres or international releases, but we're considering any movie first released in the United States in 2023 as a "2023 movie." And finally, we're only considering narrative features for this particular list.
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Can a movie be called a "crowdpleaser" if it failed to attract crowds? Kelly Fremont Craig's cinematic adaptation of Judy Blume's classic middle-grade novel "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." came in under expectations at the box office, but nearly everyone who saw it loved it. Not only is its 99% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes the highest of any film released so far in 2023, but its audience score on the site is also impressively high at 95%, and it earned an A rating from the CinemaScore polling service.
Following 6th grader Margaret Simon (Abby Ryder Fortson) as she makes new friends, explores religion, and anxiously awaits her first period, the film is a faithful adaptation that respects its young audience's intelligence. It also has a top-notch cast, including Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie, and Kathy Bates alongside many talented child performers. "Although the target audience is unquestionably mothers and daughters," wrote ReelViews' James Berardinelli, "'Are You There God? It's Me Margaret' has things to say to viewers of all genders and ages."
Past Lives
Celine Song's directorial debut "Past Lives" is the type of romantic drama that's easy to fall in love with. The story begins in South Korea, where childhood sweethearts Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) must say goodbye to each other when Nora and her family immigrate to Toronto. 12 years later, Nora, now living in New York, reconnects with Hae Sung over the internet, only for the two to fall out of contact again. 12 years after that, Hae Sung visits New York City to see Nora — who is now married to another writer named Arthur (John Magaro).
This low-key story is packed with intense romantic longing and is told with impressive emotional maturity. All three lead characters are nuanced and relatable, with brilliantly subtle performances from their actors. "Past Lives" was among the most talked-about films at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and love for the movie continued to grow over its successful run in arthouses this summer, with a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audrey Fox's 10/10 review of the film for Looper couldn't list a single negative quality of the movie except: "It ends?"
BlackBerry
At 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlackBerry," directed and co-written by Matt Johnson, is easily the most critically acclaimed of 2023's strangely large number of films focusing on the histories of popular consumer products. Part of this is due to the fact it's possibly the only one of these films that doesn't feel like an advertisement; the BlackBerry brand is all but dead, and this rise-and-fall drama serves as a cautionary tale about how great ideas can become corrupted by big business and personal hubris.
Jay Baruchel is captivating as Mike Lazaridis, the unassuming inventor of the world's first smartphone, but it's Glenn Howerton who earned the highest praise from critics from his portrayal of the shady businessman Jim Balsillie: The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star won best supporting actor at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards. Reviews praised the Canadian indie's thrilling energy, earning favorable comparisons to films like "The Social Network" and "The Wolf of Wall Street." "'BlackBerry' is funny, fast and nerve-rattling," wrote Barry Hertz in The Globe and Mail. "And it is always — always — intensely entertaining."
Rye Lane
Like "Past Lives," Raine Allen-Miller's "Rye Lane" is a romantic directorial debut that wowed the crowds at Sundance and earned near-universal critical acclaim, with a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Unlike "Past Lives," however, you can't expect to see "Rye Lane" show up at the Oscars — though released theatrically in the United Kingdom, it was sent straight to Hulu and is thus branded a "TV movie" in America. It's downright criminal that it got completely snubbed at the Emmys in favor of "Hocus Pocus 2" – but who needs awards when you can still enjoy a movie this funny, charming, and visually striking?
This rom-com follows two strangers, Dom (David Jonsson) and Yas (Vivian Oparah), who meet in the bathroom at an art show and spend the rest of the day together. Both are trying to deal with recent break-ups, and they have instant chemistry even as the day's escalating chaos challenges what they thought they knew about each other. Top critic Ty Burr wrote of the film, "The vibe is so infectious, the colors so happily overripe, and the soundtrack so blissful that it's hard not to fall for the damn thing."
Joyland
"Joyland" was Pakistan's official entry for best international feature at the 95th Academy Awards — though it was nearly banned from theaters in its home country due to its positive depiction of a transgender woman as a potential love interest. After winning the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize and Queer Palm at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival along with the Independent Spirit Award for best international film, it made its way to American indie cinemas in the spring of 2023, courtesy of Oscilloscope.
Despite its title, "Joyland" is not a film that will leave you with a smile on your face. This is a family drama that ends in tragedy, delivering a searing look at the damages that patriarchy and cis-heteronormativity can wreak on individuals. At 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, it left critics stunned. John Nugent's review in Empire called the movie "a storming debut from writer-director Saim Sadiq: emotional, tender, and quietly radical. With any luck, it will herald a new era for Pakistani cinema."
Full Time
When it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2021, "Full Time" won awards for both best director (Eric Gravel) and best actress (Laura Calamy). It earned more awards following its French release in 2022, before eventually having a limited release in the United States in 2023. This is one of the less widely-seen films on this list, but at 98% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes (and 90% from audiences), those who have seen it have been extremely enthusiastic about it.
Following a single mother and hotel maid as she goes about her increasingly stressful day, "Full Time" has been praised for its thrilling intensity — earning multiple comparisons to the films of the Safdie brothers — as well as for its approach to drama. Cath Clarke from The Guardian found its degree of realism particularly surprising, writing, "It's such an authentic and relatable film — so meticulously observed, in fact, that to be perfectly honest, I assumed it had been made by a woman."
The Beasts
Not to be confused with the much worse-reviewed 2023 film "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," Rodrigo Sorogoyen's "The Beasts" is a Spanish and French co-production that won nine categories including best film at Spain's Goya Awards. In this thriller inspired loosely by true events, Denis Ménochet and Marina Foïs star as a French couple trying to set up an organic farm in Galicia, where the local "hill people" aren't pleased with their presence (to put things mildly).
Earning a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Beasts" left many critics deeply unnerved, with several comparing it to John Boorman's infamously twisted "Deliverance." Writing for Variety, Peter Debruge described the film as "a deeply uncomfortable portrait of everyday evil that's all the more terrifying for being true — not the two main characters, who are fictional, but the conflict that comes to define their new life in that wild corner of northwest Spain."
Aloners
Released theatrically in South Korea in 2021, Hong Sung-eun's "Aloners" didn't get a theatrical release at all in America. Instead, Film Movement has made it available for rental or purchase on various digital platforms. Judging from its Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%, the vast majority of critics who've seen it believe that it's worth renting, if not purchasing.
Gong Seung-yeon stars as Jina, a call center worker who lives in complete isolation outside of her job, but begins to open up to a new trainee (Jung Da-eun). For cultural context, Korean society has historically been very group-oriented, and the growing number of honjok loners among younger generations was a topic of interest even before the COVID-19 pandemic made this subject matter even more universally relevant. "While the message is pat," wrote Noel Murray in the Los Angeles Times, "the way it's presented is poignant, thanks to an arresting lead performance from Gong, who manages a tricky balance of chilliness and charm."
Return to Seoul
"Return to Seoul," from writer-director Davy Chou, is another entry on this list submitted to the Oscars and other awards as a 2022 film (it won best film from the Boston Society of Film Critics) but didn't receive a commercial release in the United States until 2023. Whatever year you count it under, this international co-production with a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes is among the very best, a thoughtful character study centered around what should be a star-making performance from first-time actress Ji-Min Park.
Park plays Freddie, an adoptee who grew up in France and is seeking out her birth family in South Korea. The film follows Freddie on multiple trips to Korea, taking unexpected turns as the character changes over the years in her struggle for a sense of belonging. Amy Nicholson of The New York Times raved, "'Return to Seoul' is a startling and uneasy wonder, a film that feels like a beautiful sketch of a tornado headed directly toward your house."
Huesera: The Bone Woman
The Mexican-Peruvian horror film "Huesera: The Bone Woman," directed and co-written by Michelle Garza Cervera, won the best new narrative director and Nora Ephron awards when it premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Festival. Released in 2023 in Mexican theaters and streaming exclusively on Shudder in the United States, it's the best-reviewed horror film of the year so far on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 97% rating from critics.
Centering around a pregnant woman (Natalia Solián) who gets cursed by an evil spirit, "Huesera: The Bone Woman" draws inspiration from "Rosemary's Baby" to deliver a fresh work of body horror. Based on her spine-tingling direction here, critics are hyped to see what Cervera makes next. Randy Myers of the San Jose Mercury News said that the film "announces the welcome arrival of a new horror filmmaker who knows how to tell a damn good, multi-layered story that has a purpose and a vision."
Suzume
Released to blockbuster success in Japan in 2022 before coming stateside in 2023, "Suzume" is the latest anime from writer-director Makoto Shinkai. This fantasy adventure follows a teenage girl (Nanako Hara in Japanese, Nichole Sakura in English) traveling across Japan to stop a supernatural "worm" from causing natural disasters. As anyone who's seen a Shinkai film can expect, there's also a romance involved — but the romance is downplayed, given that the love interest (Hokuto Matsumura in Japanese, Josh Keaton in English) is magically transformed into a chair for the majority of the film.
For all its whimsical strangeness, "Suzume" still tugs at the heartstrings with its coming-of-age drama and the unusually direct way it addresses the tragedy of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. It earned a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%, only two points behind Shinkai's mainstream breakout "Your Name" and higher than his subsequent film "Weathering With You." Tim Robbey's review for the Daily Telegraph (UK) called it "Shinkai's most spookily beautiful work to date, while remaining treasurably odd."
A Thousand and One
"A Thousand and One," the feature debut of writer-director A.V. Rockwell, won the grand jury prize in the U.S. dramatic competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and went on to receive a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 96%. Set in New York City over the course of the 1990s and 2000s, this drama stars Teyana Taylor as Inez de la Paz, a mother who tries to take back her son Terry (played by Aaron Kingsley Adetola at age 6, Aven Courtney at age 13, and Josiah Cross at age 17) from the foster system.
Taylor's performance earned raves, as did Rockwell's assured direction and the emotionally devastating portrayal of the systemic social failures of the Giuliani and Bloomberg administrations. In her four-star review for The Washington Post, Ann Hornaday wrote, "This is a tough, beautiful, honest and bracingly hopeful movie about mutual care and unconditional love, with a transformative and indelible performance at its core."
R.M.N.
Cristian Mungiu is among the most celebrated directors of the Romanian New Wave, with his most famous film being the 2007 Palme d'Or-winning abortion drama "4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days." His latest movie, "R.M.N.," which premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, is based on the 2020 Ditrău xenophobic incident, in which a mob of Hungarians violently forced Sri Lankan workers out of their town.
It's certainly not an easy watch, but those who've seen it agree it's a powerful one. The film's Rotten Tomatoes score is 96% among critics and an even higher 99% among audiences. As Peter Rainer of The Christian Science Monitor wrote, "Mungiu does not offer an easy remedy for this toxic mess. How could he? But no one who makes a movie this vehement can fail to harbor a hope for what human beings, at their best, can be. 'R.M.N.' is the work of an outraged idealist."
The Blue Caftan
Between "Joyland" and "The Blue Caftan," 2023 is shaping up to be an impressive year for queer stories from predominantly Muslim countries. Directed and co-written by Maryam Touzani and officially submitted by Morocco for best international feature at the 95th Academy Awards, "The Blue Caftan" tells the story of a husband (Saleh Bakri) and wife (Lubna Azabal) who run a traditional caftan shop and hire an apprentice (Ayoub Missioui) — with whom the closeted husband quickly falls in love.
Critics embraced this quietly groundbreaking drama, giving it a 96% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. Those who went in expecting the sort of straightforward tragedy that so often dominates gay narratives were pleasantly surprised. "What at first appears to be a story of secret lives and betrayal destined for a tragic end becomes a nuanced portrait of unconditional love and acceptance at its most radical," wrote Chris Shields at Sight & Sound.
Falcon Lake
French-Canadian actress Charlotte Le Bon made her directorial debut with "Falcon Lake," a coming-of-age drama that played at Cannes' Directors Fortnight and the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. Based on the graphic novel "Une sœur" by Bastien Vivès (who also co-wrote the screenplay), this story centers around the connection between a shy 13-year-old boy named Bastien (Joseph Engel) and an outgoing 16-year-old girl named Chloé (Sara Montpetit), who meet at a cottage by the allegedly haunted Falcon Lake and form a strong bond with one another.
The film has a critics score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Those who reviewed Le Bon's film enjoyed the way it captures the feeling of young love as well as how it invokes aspects of horror, though its ending proved somewhat divisive. In her review for the Alliance of Women Film Journalists, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas described the movie as "an immersive, poetic deep dive into that strange, hazy time between childhood and adolescence."
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
If you've only seen one film on this list, it's probably "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." The sequel to the groundbreaking animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is one of the most popular films of 2023 and is widely agreed to be in the same league as its predecessor. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Across the Spider-Verse" currently holds a 95% critics' rating, just two points below that of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (the audience scores are tied at 94%).
Co-directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson from a screenplay by David Callaham and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, "Across the Spider-Verse" delivers more of everything people loved from the first movie: More Spider-people, more inventive animation styles, more comedy and action and emotion. The one thing it doesn't have is a more satisfying ending — viewers will have to wait for "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" for an actual narrative conclusion. Even superhero skeptics loved this movie, with Adam Nayman at The Ringer calling it "smart stuff, leaps and bounds beyond Marvel's snarky hegemony."
Blue Jean
When it premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, "Blue Jean" won the Giornate Degli Autori's People's Choice Award. It later earned writer-director George Oakley and producer Hélène Sifre BAFTA Award nominations for outstanding debut by a British writer, director, or producer. When it hit American theaters in summer 2023, critics in the U.S. ended up liking it just as much as critics in the U.K. The film holds a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
This story about a closeted lesbian physical education teacher (Rosy McEwen) in 1988 — the same year Section 28 banned "promotion of homosexuality" in British schools — proves scarily relevant to current concerns about rising homophobic and transphobic legislation. "[All] of this might have come across as didactic and blandly worthy," wrote the Financial Times' Leslie Felperin, "but Oakley evokes a strong sense of period with gritty, grainy cinematography that harks back to the look of 1980s British drama."
Attachment
Gabriel Bier Gislason's "Attachment" was released in Denmark in 2022, and in the United States, it's streaming exclusively on Shudder. This genre-bending film's first act is essentially a lesbian romantic comedy, with Danish actress Maja (Josephine Park) and British Jewish academic Leah (Ellie Kendrick) instantly hitting it off at Christmas. However, when Leah has to return home to her mother (Sofia Gråbøl) due to health issues, the story shifts in the direction of psychological horror, with a great deal of mystery and creative usage of Jewish folklore.
Though it has a 95% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, most reviews were relatively mixed, leaning positive but not as passionately so as most other films on this list — for comparison, it only has a 64 rating on Metacritic. Megan Navarro's review for Bloody Disgusting is emblematic of this mixed-positive consensus: "The horror allegory for codependency told through Orthodox Judaism reinvigorates an oft-stale subgenre, even though Gislason's simple resolution can't avoid possession pitfalls by the journey's end."
Talk to Me
The history of films made by YouTubers is mostly bleak, full of turgid vanity projects and impenetrable inside jokes. All the more impressive, then, that Danny and Michael Philippou of the RackaRacka YouTube channel made one of the scariest horror movies of the year. Not only do critics like "Talk to Me," giving it a score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the general public has been more receptive to it than most A24 horror movies.
The killer set-up involves a bunch of Australian teenagers fooling around with an embalmed hand that allows them to see and become possessed by ghosts. The game proves particularly terrifying for the main character, Mia (Sophie Wilde), whose mother died by suicide two years prior. While some critics had issues with overdone story elements, the films' craft was universally praised. Lauren Coates wrote for The AV Club, "Though it leans on familiar genre tropes and stylistic conventions, a devastating script and charismatic cast (spearheaded by Sophie Wilde) make 'Talk To Me' a terrifying and pervasively heartbreaking tale of grief."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The highest-rated 2023 summer blockbuster among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with a Tomatometer score of 97%, is one of the year's biggest surprises. Critics have not been fond of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" franchise in the past, to put it kindly. Still, the animated reboot "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," directed by Jeff Rowe, is a significant artistic step up from previous cinematic incarnations of the heroes in a half-shell.
Reviews highly praised the film's animation, which makes use of the technical innovations of the "Spider-Verse" films for a rougher and grittier style, as well as its youthful energy and sense of humor. Liz Shannon Miller at Consequence was one of many who found it a breath of fresh air amidst a sea of lesser corporate blockbusters: "In a time when so much of what we consume can feel plastic and cheap and mass-produced, it's the human touch we come to crave — especially when it leads to something as fun as this."
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
The complicatedly-titled "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" might have underwhelmed at the box office compared to previous installments in the spy series, but with a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, the Christopher McQuarrie-directed action extravaganza is the second-best reviewed "Mission: Impossible" film, behind only 2018's "Mission: Impossible – Fallout." For the record, 96% is the same Tomatometer score another Tom Cruise-starring movie, "Top Gun: Maverick," earned last summer.
Love him or hate him, Cruise is a master when it comes to stunts, delivering physical spectacles that demand to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Though action always takes precedence in these movies, the story of "Dead Reckoning Part One" also earned acclaim, especially in the way it addresses topical concerns about artificial intelligence. "Relentlessness of this order ought to be chilling," wrote Anthony Lane for the New Yorker. "Not so. Instead, we are stirred and amused by a preternatural sight: men as little machines."