The Ending Of The Boy And The Heron Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Boy and the Heron"

Hayao Miyazaki's first film in a decade, "The Boy and the Heron" follows Mahito (Soma Santoki), a young boy who loses his mother during WWII and is forced to move with his father to the home of his new love. Mahito struggles with his new surroundings as well as his father's new wife Natsuko (Yoshino Kimura), who also happens to be the younger sister of his late wife. Before long, Mahito finds himself being taunted by a bizarre Grey Heron (Masaki Suda) who holds a hidden power. The boy's continued interaction with the Heron eventually transports him to a fantasy world. He discovers stunning truths about his family lineage and starts down a path toward healing his unresolved grief.

With "The Boy and the Heron," Miyazaki delivers a moving and visually stunning experience. Fans will instantly fall in love with the film's animation style, which screams classic Studio Ghibli. The plot embodies the best of Miyazaki's storytelling; a grounded yet fantastical tale about a young boy discovering family secrets and dealing with lingering trauma. But, it's the finale of "The Boy and the Heron" that's especially memorable, a mixture of chaos and conclusions. It's a lot to take in during one sitting, so let's delve into everything that happens at the end of the story and what it all means.