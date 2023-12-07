The Ending Of Poor Things Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Poor Things" and some discussion of disturbing content.

One of the best films of 2023, "Poor Things" is an adaptation of Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name from director Yorgos Lanthimos and writer Tony McNamara. This darkly comedic, sexually explicit, surrealist steampunk fantasy delivers both a thoughtful feminist spin on the story of "Frankenstein" and loads of entertainment along the way. In many ways, it's a work of excess, filled with sex, violence, and dark humor. That excess will almost certainly be too much for some to get into. However, its weird parts are stitched together so skillfully that it might very well appeal to a wider audience than it sounds like it would on paper.

"Poor Things" may be extremely strange and, at times, disturbing, but surprisingly, it's not confusing to follow. The events of the story are told in the straightforward fashion of a classic Hollywood hero's journey — in contrast to its more structurally complicated literary source material — and the heavy thematic ideas it explores are presented clearly and emphatically. As such, the ending of the film might not require "explanation" to understand, necessarily, but there's still a lot to discuss and dig deeper into regarding those themes. So let's examine what Lanthimos' film is saying about the development of identity, feminine sexuality, and challenging oppressive norms.